The Phillies Are Using Pickleball To Gear Up For The New Season, And I’m Tempted To Give Them The World Series Now

Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know I’m a Braves fan … but the 2024 Phillies are icons for this.

Paco Figueroa, who is the outfield coach for the Philadelphia Phillies, is helping his players improve on fielding, movement and communication. And how is he doing this?

By playing pickleball.

I’m serious, the Phillies are using elements of pickleball, foursquare and squash to skyrocket their skills. (RELATED: Chris Sale Was Filthy In His Spring Debut For The Atlanta Braves, But Will It Last Considering His Injury History?)

They call it Pacoball, where players use pickleball paddles, but instead of using a wiffle ball, they use a racquetball. Also, no net is used in this version of pickleball, only a stretch of grass that’s 30×30. And another element, to mimic baseball gloves, is the players holding paddles in their non-dominant hands — which I find to be absolutely brilliant.