Wild Video Shows Ex-UFC Star Brendan Schaub Crashing And Flipping His TRX Truck While Off-Roading

This is absolutely insane!

Earlier in February, former UFC star Brendan Schaub’s truck flipped over during a horrifying off-roading crash … and it was all caught on camera.

Things went down during an episode of his YouTube show, “Tune Town,” while he was trying to show off his Ram TRX.

After souping up his ride, he took it to Johnson Valley, California to have some good ol’ fashioned fun, and at first, that’s exactly what the 40-year-old was doing.

At one point, Schaub got stuck while taking his vehicle through sand, dirt and boulders, but for the most part, things were going well for him and his TRX. (RELATED: Oscar De La Hoya Wants To Fight Dana White — I’d Pay The $80 PPV Fee For This)

But then … uh … things got a bit crazy as he was about to leave. While doing donuts, he ended up losing control and his truck took a flip. And, as you’ll see in the video, the airbag erupted in his face while he was being tossed around.

Luckily, Schaub didn’t get too flubbed up, though he did suffer a concussion.

“Definitely didn’t need another one,” said Schaub of the head injury. “But it could be a whole lot worse.”Schaub said that his truck cost around $200,000.

WATCH:

Yeah, this could have been a lot worse, but it’s still rough that my man suffered a concussion … though if it were me I’d be more upset about the wrecked TRX. Man, I’d be so upset if I destroyed an expensive vehicle like this.

But I guess that’s one of the perks of being rich. You can do crazy stuff like this and move on like it’s nothing.