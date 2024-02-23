Ellie Goulding Makes Major Life Announcement

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling released a joint statement Friday announcing they are separating after 4.5 hours of marriage.

They each posted a statement noting one another’s names to their respective Instagram stories. “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Goulding wrote. They shared the same sentiment by stating, “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son’s best interests at heart.”

Goulding and Jopling are parents to a 2.5-year-old son named Arthur, and they made it clear they were putting his best interests at heart while they adjust to their new relationship dynamic.

“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” they wrote to their social media pages.

Jopling, a 32-year-old art dealer, shared a few additional words that Goulding also posted to her account for her 13.9 followers to view.

“Hi people – hope you’re having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear,” he wrote.

“Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago.”

“Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private,” Jopling said.

He echoed Goulding’s wishes for fans and the press to grant them some peace regarding this matter. (RELATED: Lisa Bonet Files For Divorce From Jason Momoa: REPORT)

“Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy.”

No further information was provided that would suggest why they decided to end their marriage.