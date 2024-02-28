Andy Cohen Breaks Silence On Coercion Lawsuit Filed Against Him

Andy Cohen broke his silence Wednesday after a coercion lawsuit was filed against him, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported.

“Real Housewives” former cast member Leah McSweeney filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Cohen for allegedly exploiting her. The allegations have been denied by Cohen’s representative, in a statement sent to THR.

“The claims against Andy are completely false,” the rep told THR. “It’s outrageous that anyone would make a claim that Andy does cocaine with any Housewives.”

Andy Cohen Denies Claims In ‘Real Housewives’ Star Leah McSweeney’s Lawsuit https://t.co/tcPWgWsxUu — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 28, 2024

McSweeney filed a suit against Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal, Shed Media US, and producers John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon, and Darren Ward, alleging that the production exploited her struggles with alcoholism and mental health for the sake of ratings, THR reported. The lawsuit accuses the team of pressuring McSweeney to consume alcohol during her time on the “Real Housewives of New York City” (RHONY) and a spinoff series, despite being aware of her vulnerabilities. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Drunk Andy Cohen’s Hilarious New Year’s Antics — The Only Time CNN Was Worth Watching)

The legal action also singles out Cohen, claiming the Bravo producer and host engaged in cocaine use with cast members and other “Bravolebrities,” allegedly offering preferential treatment and favorable edits to those who partook with him, the outlet stated.