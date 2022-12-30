FLASHBACK: Drunk Andy Cohen’s Hilarious New Year’s Antics — The Only Time CNN Was Worth Watching

CNN kicked off 2022 with a hilarious, drunken exchange between Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper and fans were there for it.

The usual CNN reporting paled in comparison to the fabulously funny banter between the drunken co-hosts of CNN’s 2022 New Year’s Eve special. Cohen is a wildcard on the average day, and getting a bit of booze in him made for a fun-filled ride that actually made CNN worth watching.

It didn’t take much for Cooper to get giddy from the alcohol and fans were able to see him loosen up and let his personality shine through, which was a welcome change. This flashback is all viewers have to hold on to, as this season’s special is going to take on a very different tone. (RELATED: CNN Reportedly Bans Hosts From Drinking On-Air During New Year’s Eve Special)

I’m obsessed with New Years Eve Andy Cohen pic.twitter.com/9nNyRHnKe2 — Mr. Flintstone🍆 (@sagistarbb) January 1, 2022

Let’s face it, watching Cooper devour baby food in a desperate effort to keep his booze down was nearly as funny as watching him attempt to physically shake off the effects of the alcohol after he took a few shots. The guy was on fire, and Cohen was egging him on, making the show a legitimately funny experience. That was way more fun than a straight-news report of the festivities could ever be.

Let’s not forget Cohen throwing ABC and Ryan Seacrest under the bus with his rant about the mayor. It’s hard to top that one.

Andy Cohen takes a shot, then opens fire on Bill de Blasio. “The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been! So, sayonara sucka!” https://t.co/OBhoGAqSL9 pic.twitter.com/pb8QBzzgJG — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 1, 2022

“Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York — the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been,” Cohen said, amid his drunken rant.

“So sayonara sucka! 2022! It’s a new year cause guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!” he said.

Fans may need to replay that epic NYE show, because this year’s broadcast is sure to fall flat in comparison.

New CNN boss Chris Licht has reportedly already declared war against the boozy fun by restricting alcohol from the experience. That’s right, the hosts will be sober, and there’s nothing fun about that.

Sober 2023 on CNN doesn’t quite have the same ring.