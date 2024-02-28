Entertainment

Leah McSweeney Sues Andy Cohen And Bravo For Allegedly Exploiting Her Alcohol Addiction For Ratings

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
“Real Housewives Of New York” star Leah McSweeney reportedly sued Andy Cohen and Bravo for allegedly preying on her by promoting the use of alcohol for the sake of ratings, despite knowing she was a recovering addict.

She said Cohen and Bravo were aware she was battling alcohol addiction when she joined the show and that she had a history of serious mental problems, and allegedly took advantage of her vulnerable condition, according to People. McSweeney said Cohen and Bravo allegedly supplied copious amounts of alcohol and drugs to the ladies on set and messed with her head until she went off the rails, for the purpose of creating wild scenes that would lead to higher ratings, the outlet reported.

The civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, and reportedly named Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery and production company Shed Media US. Also named were producers John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon and Darren Ward, according to People.

The court documents were comprised of a 109-page complaint, in which McSweeney claimed the defendants created a “rotted” workplace culture where employees were routinely pressured to consume alcohol. She claimed the producers discriminated against her addiction and mental condition by “intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities,” for the purpose of creating “morbidly salacious reality television,” according to People.

McSweeney claimed Cohen “engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other ‘Bravolebrities’ that he employs.”

“Cohen tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits,” she said.

“Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance-free,” she wrote in the court documents, according to People.

She went on to claim, “Cohen’s preferred workplace environment, which is fueled with substances and illicit behavior, permeates every aspect of Defendant Bravo productions.”

This court filing comes at a time when Bravo is facing a flurry of legal woes surrounding drugs, alcohol and sexual harassment, and just days after fellow “Real Housewives” star Brandi Glanville claimed Cohen sexually harassed her. (RELATED: REPORT: Brandi Glanville Accuses Andy Cohen Of Sexual Harassment)

Cohen has since come forward claiming the remark was meant “in jest” but conceded that it was “inappropriate.”

This story continues to develop.