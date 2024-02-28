Hollywood Is Remaking ‘The Crow’ And It Looks Pretty Bizarre

Vanity Fair released its first look at the upcoming remake of cult classic 1994 hit “The Crow” on Wednesday, and it looks freaking weird.

Bill Skarsgård is taking on yet another dark, creepy role as the lead in the upcoming remake of “The Crow,” a brutal romance-horror story, according to Vanity Fair. The plot is essentially the same as the original: the protagonists are horrifically murdered, but are “caught in a limbo state between the living and the dead.” Skarsgård’s character, Eric Draven, sets about avenging his and his lover’s (FKA Twigs) death in this supernatural thriller.

“What drew me to this was the opportunity to make a dark romance, something that dealt with loss, grief, and the ethereal veil between life and death and reaching through that,” said director Rupert Sanders. “Look, I grew up listening to Joy Division and the Cure, and this movie is a bit like a Cure song—the beauty of melancholy.”

Melancholy seems like the right word. Vanity Fair described Skarsgård’s portrayal as the “dude with the dragon tattoo,” because of the heavy inked-up vibe seen in early stills from the film.

And while “The Crow” was a success back in 1994, bringing in $93 million on a $23 million budget, its production was marred by tragedy. Actor Brandon Lee, son of the legendary Bruce Lee, was shot and killed on set when a prop gun malfunctioned. His death has become part of the legacy of the film, spawned three forgettable sequels and lives on in the hearts of goth kids everywhere.

So why do we need a remake of “The Crow?” As with so many other cult classics, this feels like a huge risk for everyone involved if it doesn’t hit. It also feels like people are getting burned out on remakes. (RELATED: First Trailer Drops For Reboot Of Iconic American Movie … But It Looks Like Dogsh*t)

Let’s pray that no one suggests a remake of “The Goonies,” or “The Lost Boys.” Like “The Crow,” these aren’t just films. They’re works of art that captured a precise moment in history. It would be like trying to sell a replica painting for the same price of the original if someone were to re-do them today.

“The Crow” will hit theaters on June 7.