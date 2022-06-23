Watch The Horrifying Trailer For ‘Barbarian’ With Bill Skarsgard

“Barbarian” looks like it’s going to be a terrifying experience.

The plot of the film with Bill Skarsgard and Georgina Campbell, according to the trailer’s description, is, “In “Barbarian,” a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the preview is an accurate indication of things to come, people might have a hard time sleeping after seeing “Barbarian.” Give it a watch below.

What do we all think about this preview? Honestly, that preview was scarier than most actual horror movies that I’ve seen, and that’s saying something.

This movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely horrifying in the best of ways from an entertainment standpoint.

I’ll always support a chance to see Justin Long shine. #Barbarian pic.twitter.com/Rg0QQEDJ04 — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) June 23, 2022

As I often say, a horror movie will ruin itself if it attempts to straddle the road when it comes to being serious or being funny. The rare exceptions are the “Scream” movies and the “Fear Street” films.

Now, fans are getting a movie about a woman who shows up at a house and might never leave. Yeah, you can sign me up!

For those of you interested, you can catch “Barbarian” starting August 31!