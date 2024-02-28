Potential No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Caleb Williams Made A Whopping $10 Million At USC Through NIL Deals: REPORT

Man … it must be nice.

He may be fresh out of college and the potential No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it appears that quarterback Caleb Williams was already raking in riches during his last two seasons at USC.

After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022, Williams may have made a whopping $10 million in name, image and likeness (NIL) and endorsement deals, according to The Athletic. If the numbers are true, and there’s a load of credibility behind them, it would mean that Williams was likely the highest-paid player in college football over the past two campaigns. (RELATED: Dysfunctional Jets Permit Dysfunctional Zach Wilson To Look For Trade, Which Is Sure To Be Dysfunctional In Itself)

Check out this quote from The Athletic’s anonymous source — it puts the whole thing into perspective:

“Between NIL money and endorsements, Caleb made millions in his final two seasons at USC, with multiple sources putting the number around $10 million. ‘It wasn’t like having a college quarterback on your roster,’ said a source close to USC. ‘It was like having an NFL starting quarterback on your roster.'”

Carl Williams has planned out his son’s career since Caleb was 10 years old. But his opinions have spread among NFL scouts and agents, complicating what might be the biggest mystery of this year’s draft: What does Caleb really want? ✍️ @kalynkahler https://t.co/OO8rexabpi pic.twitter.com/tK5YqhzB4A — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 28, 2024

Hey, you know me … get your money, boo boo.

And personally, I’m just happy to see the NCAA getting screwed and finally being forced to allow players to get paid, giving us a new college football video game and handing a bit more power to the little guy.

This is what happens when the man gets too greedy.