Fans Outraged After Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency

Adele announced the postponement of the upcoming segment of her Las Vegas residency Tuesday and fans weren’t happy.

Adele took to social media to announce that she wouldn’t be able to proceed with her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The songstress attributed the postponement to health issues that necessitated vocal rest. The postponement sparked frustration among fans, especially those who invested in travel and accommodation in anticipation of her shows.

With the residency scheduled to conclude in June and the singer reportedly earning approximately £1.5 million (approx. $1.8 million) per performance, the stakes were high for both the artist and her fans. Fans facing the dilemma of not being able to attend the rescheduled dates are experiencing financial losses. (RELATED: ‘Get A F*cking Life’: Adele Defends Taylor Swift Ahead Of Super Bowl)

Really disappointing, was suppose to fly out tomorrow for the Friday show. Losing hundreds of dollars for last minute cancellations of everything. Hope you feel better soon, but this truly ruined our weekend and cost us so much. To not allow refunds is also veryyy sketchy. 😔 — Coree (@Malonc3) February 28, 2024

damn sad to hear, now were traveling to vegas for no reason. Can’t cancel or flight or hotel. — Bryan 🅙 (@Bryanp_23) February 28, 2024

@Adele I understand not being able to control getting ill but I literally arrived in Vegas this afternoon after travelling for 32 hours to get here to find my ticket for Friday night is “postponed”. The expense and time, outside of the ticket, is something no-one is considering! — Shelley Galliver (@SAWomanGolfer) February 28, 2024

As an Australian ticket holder I may have just lost $4,000AUS because it’s postponed I don’t get a refund. I can’t make the new show. 2nd of March ticket holder here. — Danny Dalton (@DannyADalton) February 28, 2024

One user also pointed out that this isn’t the first time Adele postponed a show.

Adele this has become a norm. Not finishing your shows. Do better. If you’re don’t like doing plenty shows, then stop doing them. — IB (@anniedibia) February 28, 2024

Despite the backlash, a lot of fans still expressed their support for the singer.

We all know you did not come to this decision lightly, your daydreamers stand behind you always. Please take care of yourself and take all of the time you need and we will be right here waiting xoxo 🪐🪐 — Danielle (@danni021) February 28, 2024

I love you more!! And we’ll miss you but please get better soon, you don’t deserve to be sick and miserable ❤️ see you soon love — tricia 🍷🪐| hoping to see adele live (@tricia_lynn8) February 28, 2024

Love you always Adele. Can’t wait to see you on the rescheduled date ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — yassi (@daydreameryassi) February 28, 2024

Adele has previously postponed her Las Vegas residency in 2022 due to the pandemic, according to The Guardian. She has also cancelled shows in 2017 due to her vocal cords, NPR reported.