Fans Outraged After Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency

The BRIT Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Arrivals

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Contributor
Adele announced the postponement of the upcoming segment of her Las Vegas residency Tuesday and fans weren’t happy.

Adele took to social media to announce that she wouldn’t be able to proceed with her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The songstress attributed the postponement to health issues that necessitated vocal rest. The postponement sparked frustration among fans, especially those who invested in travel and accommodation in anticipation of her shows.

With the residency scheduled to conclude in June and the singer reportedly earning approximately £1.5 million (approx. $1.8 million) per performance, the stakes were high for both the artist and her fans. Fans facing the dilemma of not being able to attend the rescheduled dates are experiencing financial losses. (RELATED: ‘Get A F*cking Life’: Adele Defends Taylor Swift Ahead Of Super Bowl)

One user also pointed out that this isn’t the first time Adele postponed a show.

Despite the backlash, a lot of fans still expressed their support for the singer.

Adele has previously postponed her Las Vegas residency in 2022 due to the pandemic, according to The Guardian. She has also cancelled shows in 2017 due to her vocal cords, NPR reported.