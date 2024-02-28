Mehdi Hasan Launches New Media Company

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan announced the launch of a new media company Wednesday after leaving the network.

Hasan left MSNBC in early January after the cancellation of his Sunday evening show, “The Mehdi Hasan Show,” after he came under fire for his remarks on the Israel-Hamas war. He announced the launch of his new media network, Zeteo, which he said will “get to the truth.”

“I’m back with a whole new media company, in fact,” Hasan said. “My own. We’re calling it Zeteo, the Ancient Greek word that goes back to Socrates and Plato, which means to seek out, to inquire, to get to the truth. And that is the guiding principle behind my new media venture.”

🚨Some personal & professional news: I’m launching a new media company! It’s called Zeteo. And, in this era of war abroad, fascism at home, and propaganda everywhere, I hope I can count on your support. Please do sign up today and subscribe here:https://t.co/je2PVGmCWH pic.twitter.com/wKKOvLQdDA — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 28, 2024

Hasan said the company will conduct “hard-hitting interviews” and consist of shows, podcasts, op-eds and newsletters. (RELATED: ‘Those Numbers Are Provided By Hamas!’: Mehdi Hasan Gets Into Shouting Match With Israeli Official)

The public can become a paid subscriber of the company for $8 per month or $72 per year, depending on the plan, according to its website.

“Will you join me and help build Zeteo from the ground up by becoming a subscriber, a paid subscriber? Sign up below and let’s change the news together because it’s time for a new media organization that isn’t afraid,” he said.

Hasan also recently joined The Guardian as a regular columnist and published his first column calling for President Joe Biden to end the “genocide” in Gaza.

Hasan’s anti-Israel rhetoric came back into the spotlight after his criticisms of Israel as the war rages in the Middle East. In 2009, he called non-Muslims “animals” and compared gay people to “pedophiles” and “sexual deviants,” later apologizing for his comments in 2019, according to The Wrap.