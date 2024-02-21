Mehdi Hasan Reportedly Joins The Guardian After Sudden Departure From MSNBC

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan is reportedly joining The Guardian following his sudden departure from MSNBC.

Hasan will reportedly join The Guardian US as a regular columnist and will publish his first column calling on President Joe Biden to end the “genocide” in Gaza, according to Semafor.

“I have been poring over columns in the Guardian since I was a teenager. Now I get to write some of my own, in what is perhaps one of the busiest and biggest news years of my lifetime,” Hasan reportedly told the outlet. “It’s a huge honor and a privilege.”

🟡 SCOOP: Mehdi Hasan is joining The Guardian following his abrupt departure from MSNBC, @maxwelltani reports.https://t.co/hunhbaRSTN — Semafor (@semafor) February 21, 2024

The Guardian US Editor Betsy Reed praised the new hire through a statement for his “advocacy for human rights and free speech, and fearless accountability for those in power,” according to Semafor. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Wants You To Know That America Is The Real Villain Of 9/11)

“We’re proud to provide a platform for his incisive political commentary, relentless advocacy for human rights and free speech, and fearless accountability for those in power,” she reportedly said. “Mehdi is the latest addition to a stellar, expanding roster of opinion writers here at Guardian US, and I look forward to his contributions in the months ahead.” Hasan announced his departure from MSNBC live in a Jan. 7 statement after the cancellation of his show, “The Mehdi Hasan Show.” BREAKING NEWS: Antisemite Mehdi Hasan out at MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/JmquntETTB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 8, 2024

“It’s been an absolute blast doing this live show on MSNBC for the past three years with an amazing team of producers behind me and with all of you watching at home … But, as we begin 2024 with an election coming, a war still on going and too many Trump trials — honestly to even keep track of — and with this show going away, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to look for a new challenge. Tonight is not just my final episode of ‘The Mehdi Hasan Show,’ it’s my last day with MSNBC,” Hasan said in his announcement.

MSNBC canceled his show in late November and filled it in by expanding Ayman Mohyeldin’s show to two hours, Max Tani of Semifor reported. He came under fire for his remarks about the Israel-Hamas war by blaming Israel for the conflict. He previously called non-Muslims “animals” and compared gay people to “pedophiles” and “sexual deviants,” later apologizing for past comments in 2019, according to The Wrap.