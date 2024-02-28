Editorial

Purple Cowboy Suits, Emo Hair And Country Music: Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Is Clearly Having The Time Of His Life

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is featured in the new Fall Out Boy music video, and not just featured in it, but ... you just gotta check this thing out. [YouTube/Screenshot/Public — Fall Out Boy]

Not really my style of doing things, but I can dig Jimmy being Jimmy.

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is bringing back “Emo Jimmy” in a much more flamboyant way with his appearance in the latest music video from Fall Out Boy, in which he plays a dancing cowboy and wears one hell of a purple suit.

FOB dropped a video for their new song, “So Much (For) Stardust,” which stars Jimmy Buckets sporting a purple cowboy suit with gold boots to match.

Butler dominates the first half of the video, which then shows the Heat general shaking a magic 8 ball and the band’s bassist, Pete Wentz, popping out in a suit that happens to rival Butler’s ensemble.

It’s a … uh … sight, that’s for sure.

WATCH:

Not gonna lie … I had a hard time getting through that video, which made me cringe throughout.

But here’s the thing: Jimmy’s my boy. He’s done some great things for the Heat franchise. And I know he’s all about just enjoying life. So as long as he’s happy, it’s all good. Yeah, I might not be able to rock with any of this, and I would prefer for him to win us a championship first before partaking in whatever the hell this is, but I can vibe with Jimmy being Jimmy.

And maybe it’s because I’m not in tune with the music industry like I used to be, but who knew Fall Out Boy was still relevant? (RELATED: Knicks Get One Of The Most Insane Wins You Can Imagine, Leaving Pistons’ Monty Williams Absolutely Furious)

You really do learn something new everyday.