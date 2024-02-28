Purple Cowboy Suits, Emo Hair And Country Music: Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Is Clearly Having The Time Of His Life

Not really my style of doing things, but I can dig Jimmy being Jimmy.

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is bringing back “Emo Jimmy” in a much more flamboyant way with his appearance in the latest music video from Fall Out Boy, in which he plays a dancing cowboy and wears one hell of a purple suit.

FOB dropped a video for their new song, “So Much (For) Stardust,” which stars Jimmy Buckets sporting a purple cowboy suit with gold boots to match.

Butler dominates the first half of the video, which then shows the Heat general shaking a magic 8 ball and the band’s bassist, Pete Wentz, popping out in a suit that happens to rival Butler’s ensemble.

It’s a … uh … sight, that’s for sure.

WATCH:

Not gonna lie … I had a hard time getting through that video, which made me cringe throughout.

But here’s the thing: Jimmy’s my boy. He’s done some great things for the Heat franchise. And I know he’s all about just enjoying life. So as long as he’s happy, it’s all good. Yeah, I might not be able to rock with any of this, and I would prefer for him to win us a championship first before partaking in whatever the hell this is, but I can vibe with Jimmy being Jimmy.

And maybe it’s because I’m not in tune with the music industry like I used to be, but who knew Fall Out Boy was still relevant? (RELATED: Knicks Get One Of The Most Insane Wins You Can Imagine, Leaving Pistons’ Monty Williams Absolutely Furious)

You really do learn something new everyday.