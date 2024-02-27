Knicks Get One Of The Most Insane Wins You Can Imagine, Leaving Pistons’ Monty Williams Absolutely Furious

Hell, for a minute, you might think this is March Madness college basketball.

The New York Knicks were on the verge of a horrendous collapse Monday night against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden, but ended up being saved by some thoroughbred magic after three quick succession turnovers and an apparent no-call from the referees that left Pistons head coach Monty Williams incredibly livid.

With the Knicks down by one and only 20 seconds remaining on the clock, Jalen Brunson missed a three-pointer that was rebounded by Quentin Grimes, who passed the ball to Simone Fontecchio, who ended up turning it over to Isiah Hartenstein. Then, Hartenstein passed it to Donte DiVincenzo, who suffered a turnover himself to Ausar Thompson. However, Thompson ended up being knocked down by DiVincenzo to get another steal for the Knicks. (RELATED: Triple A Baseball’s Columbus Clippers Troll NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers To Perfection Over Their New Logo)

To close out the game, Brunson threw the ball to Josh Hart, who landed an and-1 lay-up to send New York fans into a frenzy. Heading to the line, Hart missed the free throw, but ended up getting the rebound to seal the deal for the Knicks.

If it sounds like utter chaos, that’s because it was, and it was absolutely glorious.

WATCH:

WOW WHAT SEQUENCE!!! JOSH HART GIVES THE KNICKS THE LEAD!!! pic.twitter.com/mMHXARnXth — Oh no he didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) February 27, 2024

But the fireworks didn’t stop there … after the game, Monty Williams went the hell off while talking to the press. His complaint was about the steal by DiVincenzo and why wasn’t there a foul called against him for knocking over Thompson.

And honestly, you can’t blame him for being mad. He’s got a point.

Monty Williams calls out the officiating after a close 113-111 loss to the Knicks. #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/aMqT83jsL9 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 27, 2024

This is exactly what you want to see at The Garden … friggin’ insanity.