NBA Star Damian Lillard Finds Out Milwaukee Sucks

Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard spent 11 years in Portland before he forced his way out with a trade request in September. Now he’s finding out the grass isn’t always greener as his time in Milwaukee has proven to be less than eventful.

Lillard lamented his time as “lonely” and described what sounds like an extremely boring life in Milwaukee during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Bro, go to practice, go home, watch boxing, play video games,” Lillard responded to a question about his life in Milwaukee. “Man, I type in Fight Hype on YouTube 100 times and be praying for something new to be on there. Seriously, I don’t have much of a life. But that’s what comes with making a big-boy decision. You got to be down for that and figure it out.”

Lillard also described the loneliness of his new life in the Midwest city. (RELATED: Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Trade Damian Lillard To Milwaukee Bucks, AND WHAT THE HELL?!)

“It’s definitely lonely because I’m such a family guy. My life is my family,” Lillard told the outlet. “After games, I would come out and my whole family would be back there. My kids coming out of the playroom. My mom, my brother, my cousins lived there, you know what I mean? My best friends live in Portland. So I would come out, we would go to dinner. They might come to my house. After practice, I might go to my mom’s house and just chill. That’s how my life was. So, I mean, I’m fine because I’m grown. But it’s definitely lonely. I’m filled up by those people.”

Damian Lillard admits that life in Milwaukee is ‘lonely’ and he doesn’t ‘have much of a life.’ “Go to practice, go home, watch boxing, play video games. Man, I type in [boxing website] FightHype on YouTube 100 times and be praying for something new to be on there. Seriously, I… pic.twitter.com/A5pEGVHtMm — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 28, 2024



Milwaukee is a far cry from the two other cities that were originally favored to land the star point guard. At one point the Toronto Raptors were reportedly favored to land Lillard. And then of course there’s Miami, who I personally thought were a shoo-in to blow Portland away with an offer so they could pair Lillard with a Jimmy Butler backcourt.

Milwaukee is certainly no Miami. One city offers a booming nightlife scene, sunny beaches and beautiful women, the other is pretty much just beer and cheese curds. Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But for an NBA player at the peak of his career … yeah it’s probably a little boring.