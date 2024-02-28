Widow Of Tim Wakefield Dies Just Five Months After Red Sox Legend’s Passing

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of Boston Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield, passed away Wednesday.

A 19-year MLB veteran who was famous for his knuckleball pitch, Tim died back in October after battling brain cancer. Stacy was also having a struggle with cancer.

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts,” said the Wakefield family in a statement. “She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken.”

Prior to Tim’s death, he and Stacy were married from 2002. They had two kids.

Sending love to the Wakefield family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eFxDsPjoT9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 28, 2024

From 1995-2001, Tim Wakefield played for the Boston Red Sox, making a total of 590 appearances for the franchise. Over that time, he tallied a 4.43 ERA in 3,006 innings. He won two World Series championship rings with Boston.

In 1992, he made his debut in Major League Baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the franchise he was with the first two campaigns of his career. (RELATED: Wrestling Legend Virgil Dies At 61)

Wakefield was featured on the World Series-winning Red Sox team in 2004 that broke “The Curse of the Bambino,” just a year after Aaron Boone hit a walk-off home run against him in the 2003 ALCS thriller between the Red Sox and New York Yankees. Wakefield got his second ring in 2007 when Boston beat the Colorado Rockies.