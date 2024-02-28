Sports

Wrestling Legend Virgil Dies At 61

Virgil, a wrestling legend who was the bodyguard of Ted DiBiase and head of security for the nWo, has died at the age of 61. [X/Screenshot/Public — @_piccone]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Wrestling legend Virgil — known for being Ted DiBiase’s bodyguard and a member of the iconic nWo faction — has passed away, according to a Wednesday announcement from his family, per TMZ. He was 61 years old.

Real name Michael Jones, Virgil has been battling major health problems over the past few years now, including multiple strokes and receiving a diagnosis of dementia, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Ole Anderson, One Of The Legendary ‘Four Horsemen’, Dead At 81)

In 1985, Virgil made his debut in wrestling, going on to be featured in promotions such as Championship Wrestling Association, winning the heavyweight championship and the tag team title with Rocky Johnson.

Eventually moving on to WWE, gaining further popularity being on the side of DiBiase, Virgil’s gimmick was carrying the money of the “Million Dollar Man” and protecting him as his bodyguard. In 1991, Virgil turned on DiBiase at Royal Rumble, going on to defeat him at both SummerSlam and WrestleMania VII.

Briefly going into the National Wrestling Conference, Virgil went on to WCW where he made his debut as Vincent, joining the nWo and becoming their head of security.

Virgil left WCW, and wrestling, in 1999.

In 2010, however, Virgil made a bit of a comeback when he returned to WWE as the bodyguard of Ted DiBiase Jr., and then later going to AEW where he made multiple appearances under the name of Soul Train Jones.

Virgil died peacefully at a hospital, according to people close to him, per TMZ.