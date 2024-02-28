Wrestling Legend Virgil Dies At 61

Wrestling legend Virgil — known for being Ted DiBiase’s bodyguard and a member of the iconic nWo faction — has passed away, according to a Wednesday announcement from his family, per TMZ. He was 61 years old.

Real name Michael Jones, Virgil has been battling major health problems over the past few years now, including multiple strokes and receiving a diagnosis of dementia, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Ole Anderson, One Of The Legendary ‘Four Horsemen’, Dead At 81)

In 1985, Virgil made his debut in wrestling, going on to be featured in promotions such as Championship Wrestling Association, winning the heavyweight championship and the tag team title with Rocky Johnson.

Eventually moving on to WWE, gaining further popularity being on the side of DiBiase, Virgil’s gimmick was carrying the money of the “Million Dollar Man” and protecting him as his bodyguard. In 1991, Virgil turned on DiBiase at Royal Rumble, going on to defeat him at both SummerSlam and WrestleMania VII.

Virgil turning on Ted DIBiase and that crowd reaction tells you everything you need to know about what a moment it was. pic.twitter.com/rUz6eiZAEz — The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast (@bgwpod) February 28, 2024

When Virgil beat Ted DiBiase at SummerSlam 1991 the pop was so loud the roof almost came off the building 🔥🔥 RIP😭 pic.twitter.com/GaiT42yMW2 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 28, 2024

Briefly going into the National Wrestling Conference, Virgil went on to WCW where he made his debut as Vincent, joining the nWo and becoming their head of security.

“I’m the Daddy!” RIP Virgil/Vincent pic.twitter.com/VaWNTMFIBf — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) February 28, 2024

Virgil left WCW, and wrestling, in 1999.

In 2010, however, Virgil made a bit of a comeback when he returned to WWE as the bodyguard of Ted DiBiase Jr., and then later going to AEW where he made multiple appearances under the name of Soul Train Jones.

Virgil died peacefully at a hospital, according to people close to him, per TMZ.