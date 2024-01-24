Cause Of Death Of Dana Carvey’s Son Dex Revealed: REPORT

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has determined that Dana Carvey’s son, Dex, died from accidental drug overdose.

A full two months after the news of his passing made the headlines, the findings of the report indicated Dex had fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine in his system at the time of his death, People reported Tuesday.

Dex was found unresponsive in his locked bathroom, and was pronounced dead Nov. 15 at the age of 32, the outlet noted.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, confirmed the news of Dex’s death on social media a day after they lost their son.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy,” they wrote to Instagram at the time. “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things–music, art, film making, comedy–and pursued all of them passionately.”

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life,” they added. “And when you were with him, you loved life too.”

“He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever,” the couple continued.

A recent spike in accidental overdoses has plagued Hollywood for several months. A number of young stars have had their lives cut short as a result, sparking alarm about the drug epidemic that is wreaking havoc on Hollywood and across the United States.

Dex’s parents extended support to those battling addiction at the time of his passing. (RELATED: ‘Pawn Stars’ Store Owner Rick Harrison Blasts Border Crisis After Son’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

“Anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” Carvey and Zwagerman wrote.