‘To Let More People In?’: Judge Jeanine Snaps After Dem Panelist Says Biden Needs Congress To Solve Border Crisis

“The Five” co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro erupted Thursday after Jessica Tarlov claimed President Joe Biden needed a bipartisan deal to pass in order to address illegal immigration.

The Senate failed to invoke cloture on a motion to begin debate on legislation combining foreign aid and border security negotiated by Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Independent Sen. Kyrsten Simena of Arizona by a vote of 50-49 Feb. 7. Biden blamed Republicans for not passing the deal during a speech at Brownsville, Texas, Thursday. (RELATED: Trump Says He Spoke To Laken Riley’s Parents, Bashes Biden For Not ‘Saying Her Name’)

“We need to pass a bipartisan border deal, you know why?” Tarlov said. “We need things like more border patrol agents. We need a higher threshold for asylum —”

“To let more people in?” Pirro interrupted. “Why do we need more Border Patrol?”

WATCH:



Pirro also said that former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy and the use of Title 42 should be reinstated when Tarlov asked why Pirro was questioning plans to hire more Border Patrol agents.

“I guess I was right, that nothing Joe Biden could have said or I could have said would stop you guys from doing this,” Tarlov said. “These are real solutions.”

Biden has come under fire over the border, with critics pointing to his policies as a cause of the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia. Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, was arrested by University of Georgia police Saturday and charged with Riley’s murder.

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reported more than 6.6 million encounters with illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021.

“Joe Biden invited this problem,” co-host Katie Pavlich said after co-host Jesse Watters jumped into the discussion between Pirro and Tarlov. “He literally stood up on the debate stage and said all of these people should come here, and they followed his lead at all of these democratic cities who said that Trump was racist and therefore they were not going to comply with ICE detainers like they did under Obama, that creates the problem now with these violent criminals.”

