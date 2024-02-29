NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky’s Scorching Hot Jayden Daniels Draft Take Is Remarkably Wrong

Former NFL QB and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky fired out the hottest of takes about the NFL Draft.

“If I were the Chicago Bears right now I would take Jayden Daniels out of LSU,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday morning.

Dan Orlovsky isn’t afraid to go out on a limb by himself, which he did this morning on Get Up on the top pick in the NFL Draft. “Jayden Daniels should be the guy. If I were the Chicago Bears right now I would take Jayden Daniels out of LSU.” pic.twitter.com/UZnWoW0hov — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 29, 2024



Insanely hot take. Virtually every draft analyst recommends and expects the Bears to take USC’s Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Daniels is the consensus number two with UNC’s Drake Maye in the mix as well.

I actually really like Orlovsky and I agree with him 99 percent of the time, but he’s dead wrong on this one. Williams is as surefire of a prospect as there is.

Don’t get me wrong, Daniels is a stud too. But Williams is the future. Look at this throw.

Caleb Williams side arm pic.twitter.com/uJJ9ToieHA — 𝓕 🪄 (@Fiizop) September 10, 2023

Orlovsky argues that Daniels has the more accurate arm. (RELATED: The Potential Best Quarterback Prospect Of This Millennium Just Declared For The Draft)

“When you watch all these guys play, the best thrower, the best guy against man coverage, ball placement-wise, is Jayden Daniels.”

But sorry, Danny, that just ain’t so.

I mean … look at this dime. Williams is easily the most accurate prospect in the draft.

ANOTHER @uscfb TD! ✌️ Williams to Williams to tie it all up once again! pic.twitter.com/4AFSQGkieb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

Again, Daniels is a stud too and coming off one of the best statistical seasons in college football history. But Williams is the guy here. A no-brainer for first overall. Don’t screw this up Chicago.