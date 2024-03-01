Energy

‘I Ended Up F*cking Myself’: PFT Commenter Of Barstool Tells Story Of His Electric Vehicle Nightmare

Robert McGreevy Contributor
PFT Commenter of the popular “Pardon My Take” podcast told a horror story about his electric vehicle during a Friday episode of the show.

“I tried to save the environment and I ended up fucking myself,” he told his co-hosts. “I have an electric car, very lib of me.”

He then explains how his car misrepresented its battery life during a road trip from Chicago to Indianapolis.
“I took it for the first road trip this week. I drove to Indie, and upon leaving, it gives you like a calculation of how far you have left in your battery life to get to Indy. So I charged it overnight, got it up to 100 percent. When I left in the morning, it told me I would have about 15 percent battery left when I arrived in Indianapolis,” PFT explained.
“So as I start my drive, I’d say about 30 minutes in my drive, I look down at the estimated battery remaining calculator that we have and it says now 12 percent,” he revealed.
PFT was driving from Chicago to Indianapolis, a 183 mile drive that lasts roughly three hours.
“Slowly but surely, every single mile that I drive, that percentage starts to dip dip dip, until now I’m down at like five percent, four percent, three percent, two percent.”
He then joked about Taylor Swift‘s notorious private jet usage, claiming he was going to emulate her carbon footprint. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Threatens Lawsuit Against Student Jack Sweeney For Tracking Her Private Jet: REPORT)

“Yeah, I tried to save the environment. Now, I’m going full —  I’m going Taylor Swift mode. It’s like, use as much energy as possible. I’m going to fly places. I will fly a private jet from Chicago to Indie instead of driving my Earth-saving electric car, so that’s what I get for trying to save the environment for our children and our children’s children.”

This comical saga serves as a reminder that electric cars are not all they’re cracked up to be. They’re clearly unreliable, and while they’re touted as the preferred car choice for green warriors, they’re actually terrible for the environment.

The massive quantities of lithium and cobalt that go into the car’s batteries require an incredible amount of water and human labor to mine. Cobalt mining in particular raises ethical concerns over the working conditions for miners in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where 60 to 70 percent of the world’s supply came from in 2021, according to Investing News Network