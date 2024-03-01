‘I Ended Up F*cking Myself’: PFT Commenter Of Barstool Tells Story Of His Electric Vehicle Nightmare

“Yeah, I tried to save the environment. Now, I’m going full — I’m going Taylor Swift mode. It’s like, use as much energy as possible. I’m going to fly places. I will fly a private jet from Chicago to Indie instead of driving my Earth-saving electric car, so that’s what I get for trying to save the environment for our children and our children’s children.”

This comical saga serves as a reminder that electric cars are not all they’re cracked up to be. They’re clearly unreliable, and while they’re touted as the preferred car choice for green warriors, they’re actually terrible for the environment.

The massive quantities of lithium and cobalt that go into the car’s batteries require an incredible amount of water and human labor to mine. Cobalt mining in particular raises ethical concerns over the working conditions for miners in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where 60 to 70 percent of the world’s supply came from in 2021, according to Investing News Network