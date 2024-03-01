‘Spirit Of Raising Money’: School District Responds After High School Students Lick Toes For Fundraiser, Video Shows

An Oklahoma school district responded Friday to a viral video posted online of high school students appearing to lick people’s toes as part of raising money for a school fundraiser.

The video footage first obtained by Fox 25 was posted onto Twitter and appeared to show four Deer Creek High School students lying on the ground, each in front of a pair of bare feet. The crowd could be heard going crazy in the background as the announcer screamed, “Three, two, one, go!” This triggered the boys to begin licking and sucking each other’s feet. (RELATED: End Of Michigan High School Basketball Game Ends In Chaotic Brawl)

“He is devouring those!” someone could be heard behind the camera.

🚨GRAPHIC WARNING- Video sent to FOX 25 shows students at Deer Creek High kissing and sucking on feet yesterday. @DCAntlers confirms the video, saying the students volunteered in challenges to help raise money for their annual philanthropy week. More at 9pm tonight on @OKCFOX. pic.twitter.com/3FaG8BbeAE — Wendy Suares📺 (@wsuares) March 1, 2024

The Oklahoma high school reportedly had spent the week raising money for Not Your Average Joe Coffee (NYAJ), an Oklahoma coffee shop that includes “students and adults with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities in the creation of exceptional coffee,” their website states. Throughout the week the student had participated in a list of events for the ‘Wonderful Week of Fundraising,’ according to Fox 25.

Following the release of the video, the Deer Creek School District released a statement to the outlet as backlash circulated online over the event. School district officials said the assembly captured on camera had occurred Thursday as high school students hosted an event called “Clash of Classes” for “students who paid to attend,” according to Fox 25.

“During this assembly, ninth through twelfth-grade students volunteered to participate in various student-organized class competitions, in the spirit of raising money for NYAJ,” the district stated. “All participants in the assembly were students who signed up for the game(s) they played ahead of time.”

“Many dedicated students gave generously of their personal time to achieve this momentous accomplishment, which will serve communities beyond the boundaries of Deer Creek. We would like to thank all of the patrons, businesses and sponsors who contributed to the success of this year’s Wonderful Week of Fundraising.”

School officials additionally noted that no “Deer Creek faculty or staff” had “participated in any of the games” during the Thursday assembly and praised the students for their achievement of raising a total of $152,830.38 to support the local business.