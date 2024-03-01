Massive High School Soccer Brawl Gets Both Teams Kicked From Playoffs

A massive high school soccer brawl in Los Angeles resulted in the local governing body banning both teams from postseason competition, according to a CBS News report.

The fight took place following Birmingham Community Charter High School’s 2-0 win over El Camino Real Charter High School, the outlet reported.

Final: Birmingham defeats El Camino Real 2-0 in the @CIFLACS Division 1 Boys Soccer Championship game. Fight broke out right after the final whistle as punches are thrown involving players, parents, and coaches @futboliandotv @KTLA @kcalnews @ABC7 @NBCLA @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/eDLqA93OWd — Jose Duran (@joseduransports) February 25, 2024

The all-out brawl, which was apparently sparked by taunting, saw multiple players throwing haymakers. Even players and coaches got involved, according to sports commentator Jose Duran.

“There was a lot of taunting, but it’s part of the game. It’s a rivalry game,” senior BCCHS player Damian Lopez told CBS. (RELATED: Bare Naked Lady Gets Into Wild Brawl On The Beach)

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) saw things differently, ruling that both teams will be disqualified from the next round of playoffs, the CIF SoCal Boys Soccer Regionals, according to CBS.

“It’s unfair,” Lopez told CBS. “A lot of us are seniors, we all kept our cool, especially the ones that play. It’s not fair to us.

However, despite the disappointment, both schools decided to accept the punishment.

“We all understand,” Lopez told CBS. “We have to get over it. There’s nothing we can do now.”

He also lamented the fact that his team will be more known for the fight than the win.

“No one knows the great game we played,” Lopez told the outlet. “Now Birmingham goes out as the team that fought and, like, lost everything.”

I feel for the kid. And especially for his teammates who weren’t actively involved. It’s a harsh punishment to outright ban them from playoffs. This ruling means that a lot of those kids just played their last soccer game ever. It’s a real shame.