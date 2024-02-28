Bare Naked Lady Gets Into Wild Brawl On The Beach

A recently released video showed a stark naked woman going on a rampage at Venice Beach in Los Angeles on Monday by fighting with another woman armed with a spiked club.

The camera captured the wild fight that unfolded in front of numerous witnesses in the middle of the day. The clip begins with the naked woman jumping around aggressively, attempting to challenge another woman to a fight on the boardwalk near the beach. The naked woman met her match when the lady dressed in a black tank top started whacking at her with the jagged-edged club, as seen in the video posted by TMZ.

The woman in the black tank top swung the bat at the nude woman who continued to pace around the area, seemingly unconcerned by the fact that she was bare naked.

She retreated to defend herself against the attack, then went back and forth, seemingly contemplating what to do next.

The video showed the ladies continuing to take jabs at one another, and at one point, the naked woman began prancing around in the nude, as if she had the spotlight on her on a catwalk.

The woman in the black tank top continued trying to strike her, then threw the baton right at the naked woman.

Still naked, she bent over and picked up the club. The naked woman was now armed with a weapon, as the wild scene continued to unfold.

She lashed out against her rival and began waving it in the air, threatening the woman as well as other passers-by who had gathered to watch the chaotic scene unfold.

The woman in the black tank top eventually returned with a second baton in her hand and the two of them duked it out on the pavement. (RELATED: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Goes Full Commando As Paparazzi Snap Racy Pics)

Witnesses later said the altercation unfolded over a 6-minute time frame without any police involvement or interference whatsoever, according to TMZ.

It’s unclear how the situation was resolved.