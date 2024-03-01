Patriots’ Mac Jones Working On A No-Look Pass So He Can Throw Interceptions With His Eyes Closed

New England Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones is apparently working on a no-look pass, according to video posted to the qbclub12 Instagram.

He should probably work on the passes where he’s actually looking at his receivers first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe D (@qbclub12)



Jones is coming off the worst year of his three-year career in which he threw more interceptions than touchdowns and got benched for fourth-round draftee Bailey Zappe.

I respect a guy trying to work on his game and add something to his repertoire, but this is a bad (no) look.

It was a year that got so bad that Bill Belichick allegedly refused to speak to him. (RELATED: Fastest NFL Draft Prospect Doesn’t ‘Believe In Space,’ Thinks Flat Earthers Have ‘Valid Points’ — You Have Got To Be Kidding Me)

All signs point to Jones being on the way out. The Patriots hold the third overall pick in the upcoming draft and are widely expected to select a quarterback.

According to multiple sources, the Patriots have a plan in place to reshape their QB position. The plan is to sign a veteran, draft a QB at No. 3 and potentially sit the rookie if need be. Mac Jones is also on his way out. More intel here https://t.co/j0UlBpGVpQ — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) February 29, 2024

Whether the Pats draft LSU’s Jayden Daniels or UNC’s Drake Maye, Mac Jones is clearly not long for New England.

Jones’ efforts to implement a no-looker seem to emulate some of his contemporaries who also throw the pass, including the New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers and the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.

Josh Allen no look touchdown pic.twitter.com/czhHa2PGFX — William Fredrick Cody (@BuffaloBilICody) January 3, 2021

Aaron “no look” Rodgers? Aaron no look Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/ODOLQZwPm0 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 28, 2020

And then of course there’s the king of the no-lookie, Patrick Mahomes.

No look pass for Patrick Mahomespic.twitter.com/onjAv9cnBs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 9, 2018

Whoever gives Jones a look next will be looking for a major bounce back after he posted horrible numbers across the board in 2023.