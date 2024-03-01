Editorial

Patriots’ Mac Jones Working On A No-Look Pass So He Can Throw Interceptions With His Eyes Closed

BLOG
Mac Jones

Screenshot/Instagram/@qbclub12

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Font Size:

New England Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones is apparently working on a no-look pass, according to video posted to the qbclub12 Instagram.

He should probably work on the passes where he’s actually looking at his receivers first.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe D (@qbclub12)


Jones is coming off the worst year of his three-year career in which he threw more interceptions than touchdowns and got benched for fourth-round draftee Bailey Zappe.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 03: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots warms up as Mac Jones #10 looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 01: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots warms up as Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 and Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots take the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 06: Bailey Zappe #4(L) and Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warm up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

I respect a guy trying to work on his game and add something to his repertoire, but this is a bad (no) look.

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

It was a year that got so bad that Bill Belichick allegedly refused to speak to him. (RELATED: Fastest NFL Draft Prospect Doesn’t ‘Believe In Space,’ Thinks Flat Earthers Have ‘Valid Points’ — You Have Got To Be Kidding Me)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on after a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on after a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 01: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots talks with an opponent from the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 26: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots fumbles the ball while being tackled by Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 26: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the third quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

All signs point to Jones being on the way out. The Patriots hold the third overall pick in the upcoming draft and are widely expected to select a quarterback.

Whether the Pats draft LSU’s Jayden Daniels or UNC’s Drake Maye, Mac Jones is clearly not long for New England.

Jones’ efforts to implement a no-looker seem to emulate some of his contemporaries who also throw the pass, including the New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers and the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.

And then of course there’s the king of the no-lookie, Patrick Mahomes.

Whoever gives Jones a look next will be looking for a major bounce back after he posted horrible numbers across the board in 2023.