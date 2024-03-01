‘There’s No Excuse’: Former Football Superstar Apologizes For Viral Fight Video

Hats off to Cam for this one, this was a big boy apology.

Former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton addressed his viral fight video, issuing an apology to everybody involved on his YouTube channel Friday.

“My heart goes out to everybody who played a role and supported me through and through, but we got to be better and it starts with me,” Newton stated.

Newton accepted responsibility for his role in the scuffle and revealed that the perpetrators were coaches within his C1N football camp organization.

“It’s just something that it starts with words and it should have ended with words okay that’s it … I’m disappointed in myself by letting it escalate to what it to what it did and that’s why I’m apologetic to it,” Newton admitted. “I’ve seen clips on clips on clips. I’ve seen, you know, the content that they put out or whatever. The truth of the matter is this: me being in my position I should have never put myself in that position that’s just the truth.”

(RELATED: NFL QB Working On A No-Look Pass So He Can Throw Interceptions With His Eyes Closed) He also talked about how important his role is to the kids he coaches and how his standing as a role model to them is a major reason he was disappointed in himself.

“I feel like I let them down because I can’t sit up there and say hey bro you got to be bigger than that and then all of a sudden I do that and that just goes to show you, you got to always stay in control of your emotions,” Newton claimed. “And that’s where the humanistic side came in there and there’s no excuse … it’s really not, because it could have been a melee. More violence could have stemmed from that, yeah, anything and it’s just not called for.”

I applaud Newton for this apology. I don’t think the old version of Newton would have been mature enough to accept responsibility in this way but clearly being out of the league and transitioning into coaching has helped him grow as a man. Good for him.