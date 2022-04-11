Cam Newton Explains The Difference Between A ‘Bad B*tch’ And Other Women

NFL quarterback Cam Newton explained the difference between a “bad bitch” and other women on a Sunday episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.

“I had a perfect example of what a man was in my life, my father,” he said. “My parents have been together for 36-7 years now and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household, my mom, my father and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was, not a bad bitch. A bad bitch is a person who’s just ‘girl, I’m a bad bitch I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ I look the part, but I don’t act the part.”

NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who “can’t cook” and “don’t know when to be quiet.” “Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs.” https://t.co/Dzw3QMtpwI pic.twitter.com/WdYsetopRJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 11, 2022

“And it’s a lot of women who are bad bitches and I say bitches in a way not to degrade women but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem as a boss chick. A woman for me is handling your own, but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs,” he continued.

The quarterback said a woman needs to know how to cook, be quiet and allow a man to lead. (RELATED: Criticizing Cam Newton’s Comments Is Apparently Racist)

Newton received backlash for mocking the Charlotte Observer’s female sports reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue, in 2017 while playing for the Carolina Panthers. The reporter asked Newton about “embracing the physicality of routes” during the game.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like, it’s funny,” he said.

Sports commentators and reporters deemed his comments sexist and led to Dannon Yogurt firing him as a sponsor for their Okios Greek Yogurt brand.

“We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women,” Dannon spokesman Michael Neuwirth said in a statement.