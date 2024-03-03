REPORT: NFL Still Seeking Something That’s Going To Make All Of Us Happy And Their Players Livid — An 18-Game Schedule

The players won’t like it, but I’m 100% on board for a 18-game schedule.
And that could potentially happen, as the NFL is reportedly set to continue their push to take away the third preseason game and transition from a 17-game to 18-game regular season schedule.
The league’s new plan would still feature a 20-week slate total, but it would be two preseason games that would take us into 18 beautiful regular season games — good times are on the horizon, ladies and gentlemen, I can feel it.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the news Sunday. (RELATED: Former NFL Superstar Braylon Edwards Saves Elderly Man’s Life After YMCA Attack: Report)
“The first hint of [the plan for an 18-game schedule] came when Browns G.M. Andrew Berry explained on PFT Live that Cleveland and other teams are proposing a delay of the trade deadline by 14 days, from the Tuesday after Week 8 to the Tuesday after Week 10,” wrote Florio.
“Berry said that one week was aimed at accounting for the extra week created by the 17th regular-season game — and that the second week was in anticipation of further expansion of the regular season to 18 games. That happened on Tuesday. In talking to folks after that, I mentioned Berry’s plan with the anticipation of another game. The reaction was, basically, ‘Yeah. That’s coming.'”
The #NFL is rumored to be looking to push the NFLPA to extend the season to 18 regular season games, per @NBCSports
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/SLaEcZSJpd
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 3, 2024
Just when you think the NFL is on the decline with their Taylor Swift bubblegum ish, they pull this on ya … props.