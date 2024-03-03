REPORT: NFL Still Seeking Something That’s Going To Make All Of Us Happy And Their Players Livid — An 18-Game Schedule

The players won’t like it, but I’m 100% on board for a 18-game schedule.

And that could potentially happen, as the NFL is reportedly set to continue their push to take away the third preseason game and transition from a 17-game to 18-game regular season schedule.

The league’s new plan would still feature a 20-week slate total, but it would be two preseason games that would take us into 18 beautiful regular season games — good times are on the horizon, ladies and gentlemen, I can feel it.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the news Sunday. (RELATED: Former NFL Superstar Braylon Edwards Saves Elderly Man’s Life After YMCA Attack: Report)

“The first hint of [the plan for an 18-game schedule] came when Browns G.M. Andrew Berry explained on PFT Live that Cleveland and other teams are proposing a delay of the trade deadline by 14 days, from the Tuesday after Week 8 to the Tuesday after Week 10,” wrote Florio.

“Berry said that one week was aimed at accounting for the extra week created by the 17th regular-season game — and that the second week was in anticipation of further expansion of the regular season to 18 games. That happened on Tuesday. In talking to folks after that, I mentioned Berry’s plan with the anticipation of another game. The reaction was, basically, ‘Yeah. That’s coming.'”

Florio also went on to explain that if this did happen, it probably wouldn’t become effective until the next labor deal, but the good news tagged to that is that the NFL is expected to have the same aggression that they’ve had in the past in their push for a 18-game schedule.

The #NFL is rumored to be looking to push the NFLPA to extend the season to 18 regular season games, per @NBCSports Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/SLaEcZSJpd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 3, 2024

Just when you think the NFL is on the decline with their Taylor Swift bubblegum ish, they pull this on ya … props.