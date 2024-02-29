Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Ordered To Take DNA Test In Paternity Lawsuit

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been ordered by a judge to take a DNA test to determine whether he is the father of a woman who sued Jones in 2023.

The judge’s order was made in a hearing earlier in February, according to court documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News. Alexandra Davis, the 27-year-old woman suing Jones, is claiming that the ex-husband of her mother isn’t her father — confirmed by genetic testing. (RELATED: Potential No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Caleb Williams Made A Whopping $10 Million At USC Through NIL Deals: REPORT)

“Alex is in a position where she really no longer has to hide her truth or live under the thumb of fear, and maybe she’s going to finally get some peace, and we hope other families will have that same benefit from the judge following the law,” Kris Hayes, Davis’ attorney, said, according to USA Today.

A Dallas County judge upheld the decision that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones must take a paternity test to determine whether he is the biological father of a woman who sued him in 2022, according to documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News. https://t.co/oYoo6MDzLJ — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) February 29, 2024

In the lawsuit back in 2022, Davis claimed in documents that Jones had a relationship with her mother, Cynthia Davis, in the mid-1990s, allegedly leading to Alexandra’s conception. An agreement was made between them where Jones would financially support Davis, but wouldn’t publicly acknowledge that Jones is the father of Alexandra.

Back in 2023, Davis also hit Jones with a defamation lawsuit, making the allegations that both Jones and two other individuals attempted to label her as a “shakedown artist” and “extortionist.” Following a partial dismissal in October, Davis refiled the lawsuit just a month later.