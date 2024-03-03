NFL Legend Andy Russell Dead At 82

Andy Russell, a former NFL linebacker who won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has passed away, according to a Saturday announcement from the franchise. He was 82 years old.

It is not currently known how Russell died, according to reports.

Kicking off his two-time Super Bowl winning career with Pittsburgh, Russell was a 16th-round pick in the 1963 NFL Draft and went on to play 12 seasons in the league. His football career did come to a temporary halt after his rookie season, however, when he fulfilled his commitment to the military as a member of the ROTC. (RELATED: Widow Of Tim Wakefield Dies Just Five Months After Red Sox Legend’s Passing)

Russell served as team captain of the Steelers for 10 years and was named a seven-time Pro-Bowler.

“Andy was part of the foundation of the great Steelers teams of the 1970s,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II in a statement. “He was one of the few players kept by Coach Chuck Noll on the team after he became our head coach in 1969. Andy was the team captain and his leadership was a critical part of Coach Noll’s development of the 1970s Steelers, which paved the way to four Super Bowl Championships.”

Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Andy Russell: pic.twitter.com/9rPHCyMdbW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 2, 2024

The 1975 NFL Playoffs put a massive spotlight on the greatness of Russell, as the legendary Steeler set a postseason record for the longest fumble return — 93 yards — against the Baltimore Colts. That return also ended up being a touchdown.

After Pittsburgh suffered a 1976 AFC Championship loss to the Oakland Raiders, Russell retired. He racked up two sacks against Baltimore in a divisional round victory.