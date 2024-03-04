Joe Scarborough Practically Hyperventilates Over People Criticizing Biden’s Border Walk

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough raged Monday over the American public’s criticism of President Joe Biden’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden and former President Donald Trump simultaneously visited the border Friday as conditions have reached dire situations in the post-COVID years. This marked Biden’s second visit to the border since his presidency to address an issue that could have major consequences in the 2024 presidential election.

“Yeah, and you know Rev. [Al Sharpton], it’s so funny, I had one person call me and say we talked about the differences of the border. They say yeah but did you see how he walked at the border? I said to them wait, you’re giving him style points and how he walked instead of what they said? Do I need to remind you that one of the greatest presidents in the history of America was in a wheelchair? And he did okay!”

Sharpton added that Americans are attempting to make excuses for Trump while criticizing Biden over his age. (RELATED: ‘Unprecedented Crisis’: Joe Scarborough Says Biden Is Not Doing Enough To Secure Border)

“He gave us the New Deal and saved this country, along with our allies, saved us from Hitler,” Reverend Al Sharpton replied. “But I think that when you look at the real difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s walk is that Joe Biden hasn’t had to do a perk walk in courtrooms as Donald Trump is doing. But when you look at the fact, people keep saying Joe Biden is too old. Was he too old to get the infrastructure bill passed? Was he too old to get that Inflation Reduction bill passed? Was he too old to bring us out of the heights of a pandemic and up against a guy that denied the pandemic and then told us to drink bleach and then put his name on a check that Nancy Pelosi got through Congress?”

MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire said Biden’s performance at the State of the Union will have a major impact on the upcoming election.

An NBC News poll found that 57% of voters believe Trump could handle securing the border.