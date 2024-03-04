Jonathan Majors Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Assault Trial

Jonathan Majors made his first red carpet appearances since his assault trial Mar. 3, E! News reported.

Majors donned the red carpet with his partner Meagan Good at the African American Film Critics Association’s Special Achievement Honorees luncheon in Los Angeles, according to E! News. This marked the couple’s first public appearance on the red carpet since Majors faced legal challenges.

Just over two months after Majors was convicted of assault and harassment charges, the duo shared a positive update on their relationship. Speaking to Extra at the event held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, Majors shared the current state of their relationship.

“In love…,” he told Extra at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. “We’re doing good, thanks for asking.” Good then added, “We’re doing great. God’s good.”

The pair made an appearance at the gathering to pay tribute to Black celebrities. “It is important to celebrate just Black entertainers. People who are bringing their unique view, unique way of sharing, of storytelling,” she continued.

(RELATED: Multiple Women Come Forward With New Abuse Allegations Against Jonathan Majors) “We are here tonight celebrating Deon, so we are really excited about that. He has been a mentor and a big brother to us.” Actors Tyrese Gibson and Hilary Swank honored Deon Taylor, known for his work on “Fatale” and “Traffik,” with the Horizon Award, according to Extra.