Jonathan Majors Speaks Out About Guilty Verdict In Assault Case

Former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors spoke out in his first interview since being convicted of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation.

He was found guilty in an incident involving his estranged girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, dating back to March. The famous actor spoke with ABC’s “Good Morning America” and said the New York jury’s verdict left him completely stunned. “I was absolutely shocked and afraid,” Majors said in Monday night’s episode. “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'” he said.

Jabbari said an altercation occurred inside a vehicle she was in alongside Majors. She said Majors hit her in the head, twisted her arm behind her and squeezed her middle finger until it became fractured, according to The Globe And Mail. Their encounter spilled into the streets, where surveillance video showed Majors running away from Jabbari, who was giving chase at the time.

“If you watch those videos and you reverse that and you saw a Black man chasing a young white girl down the street screaming and crying, that man is going to be shot and killed in the streets of New York City,” Majors said.

When asked about Jabbari’s recollection of events, Majors replied, “That did not happen,” during the “Good Morning America” interview.

He was asked what led to Jabbari’s injuries.

“I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it,” Majors said.

The verdict has already been issued, and Majors could face up to one year in jail for the assault conviction.

The famous actor maintained his innocence and vehemently denied Jabbari’s account of the incident.

A source close to the matter noted that hours after the verdict was read in court, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped Majors from the roles he was contracted to play, and all upcoming projects, according to The Globe And Mail. (RELATED: ‘I Will Kill Myself’: Jonathan Majors’ Disturbing Text Messages Read in Court)

Brittany Henderson, an attorney for Jabbari, issued a statement after Majors’ interview, saying she’s not surprised he “continues to take no accountability for his actions.” She noted the timing “demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for his actions,” according to the Globe And Mail.