Multiple Women Come Forward With New Abuse Allegations Against Jonathan Majors

Multiple women came forward Thursday with additional abuse allegations against Jonathan Majors after the actor’s guilty verdict for related charges.

A jury found the disgraced Marvel actor guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, as well as harassment in the second degree in December, in a domestic violence case between him and former girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City in March 2023. Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, who previously dated Majors, made the new allegations in a New York Times report published Thursday.

Duncan alleged physical and emotional abuse, claiming that Majors “threatened to strangle and kill her,” during one of their altercations, while Hooper alleged emotional abuse, according to The Times.

The documents described an alleged incident between Duncan and Majors, saying the actor, “pushed Ms. Duncan into the couch and began to choke her.” Majors also allegedly said, “I’m going to kill you,” before he became physical and added, “I’m going to make sure you can’t have children,” according to The Times.

Duncan claimed Mr. Majors also threatened to kill himself on more than one occasion, a statement that was also made by Jabbari in court.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement describing the relationships with both women as “toxic,” and admitted Majors “did say hurtful things,” but did not abuse either of the women, according to The Times.

Hooper and Majors reportedly dated from 2013 to 2015, and his relationship with Duncan lasted from 2015 to 2019.

Hooper claims she became pregnant during her time with Majors and was pressured to abort the baby sooner than she had planned. She claimed he dropped her at an abortion clinic, then reneged on escorting her home afterward, and she was left to find her own way home, according to The Times.

Duncan alleged Majors threatened violence frequently. She said she was engaged to Majors throughout their four years together, and recalled an incident in which the famous actor threw her across a room.

Chaudhry denied that such an incident happened. (RELATED: Jonathan Majors Speaks Out About Guilty Verdict In Assault Case)

The report also included interviews with other women who collaborated with Majors on his HBO drama, “Lovecraft Country,” and some of the women detailed intimidating and uncomfortable encounters with the star.