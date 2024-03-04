Kate Middleton Spotted In Public For First Time In Months

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been spotted for the first time since she was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.

Middleton was spotted in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by her mother Monday near Windsor Castle, according to TMZ. She was being driven by her mother Carole at the time. This is the first time Middleton has been seen in public since December. She was wearing oversized sunglasses and seemed to be enjoying the serenity of the drive before the paparazzi spotted her and began snapping photos, according to TMZ. She has been out of the public eye since it was declared that she required surgery.

There did not seem to be any other royal family members in the vehicle with Middleton and her mother. It appeared that Middleton and her mother traveled on their own, without the aid of security personnel, according to TMZ.

The exact medical condition she has been facing has remained private, with very few details released to the press or public, aside from the fact that Middleton was hospitalized for abdominal surgery of some sort, according to TMZ.

Buckingham Palace alerted fans to her absence and have already declared that Middleton would not be able to resume her duties until Easter, according to TMZ.

Shortly after it was revealed that Middleton was facing a medical issue, the palace informed the public that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer. He has also paused his royal duties and undergone a medical procedure that has not been entirely disclosed. (RELATED: Thomas Kingston Died By Suicide, Coroner Announces)

This situation continues to unfold.