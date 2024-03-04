Lindsay Lohan Confirms ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel Is In The Works

Lindsay Lohan confirmed that the much-anticipated sequel to “Freaky Friday” is officially in the works during an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live Monday.

Lohan revealed that both she and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis are poised to reprise their iconic roles. Lohan shared the news on Andy Cohen’s show. “I don’t want to say too much,” Lohan said, according to E! News. “And we’re both excited. I’m gonna speak for Jamie.”

While Lohan remained coy about specific details, including the project’s timeline. “I won’t say that yet,” Lohan said. The confirmation comes after a series of teases and hints dropped over the past year, culminating in this latest announcement, E! News reported.

“Freaky Friday,” a remake of the 1976 classic starring Jodie Foster, features Lohan and Curtis in a comedic mother-daughter duo who find themselves in each other’s bodies following a mysterious and magical mishap, E! News stated. The film, which became an instant hit upon its 2003 release, showcased the dynamic chemistry between Lohan and Curtis, earning them both critical and audience acclaim. (RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Says De-Gendering Oscars Could Take Opportunities From Women)

The relationship between Lohan and Curtis has evidently remained strong over the years. Curtis shared a glimpse of their bond last November after she posted a selfie with Lohan and expressed her hope for a sequel now that the actor strike has concluded.

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!” Curtis wrote in an Instagram post. “Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future! @lindsaylohan.”