Fmr Gorsuch Clerk Calls Out Garland For ‘Using’ Black Americans, Details How GOP Can Prepare For 2024 Elections

A former law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, Mike Davis, called out Attorney General Merrick Garland for “using” Black Americans Monday on Fox News and outlined steps for the Republican Party to prepare for the 2024 elections.

Davis appeared on “The Laura Ingraham Angle” to discuss Garland’s comments made over the weekend during a speech at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Selma, Alabama, commemorating the civil rights march, “Bloody Sunday.” In his speech, Garland asserted that the right to vote was “under attack,” prompting the Department of Justice (DOJ) to challenge state initiatives that would impose “unnecessary restrictions” on mail-in voting, the use of drop boxes, and voter ID requirements.

“Now, Mike, I want to go back to the Merrick Garland entreaty in that church over the weekend,” Fox host Laura Ingraham stated. “Where, again, he reiterated the Justice Department’s opposition to state voter ID laws. Somewhere it was written — somewhere on one of the publications online — [that] it was very patronizing and frankly insulting to many of the people in attendance who thought, ‘Wait a second, he doesn’t think we are intelligent enough to have a voter I.D.?’ It’s just cynical.”

Davis pointed out how Garland’s remarks sounded “racist” towards Black Americans and highlighted how Democrats exploit votes to “rig” and “steal” elections. The former Gorsuch clerk continued to detail how Republican lawyers can begin to prepare for the 2024 election so it is not “rigged again.” (RELATED: ‘We’re Not Stupid’: BLM Leader Who Endorsed Trump For ’24 Says Dem Policies Hurt Black Families)

“Imagine how — just think about how racist that sounds, that the attorney general of the United States goes into a Black church and pretends like they don’t have the wherewithal to get a voter I.D. in America like every other American? They are using Black Americans here and this about their ability to rig elections and steal elections. I think that these states — these Republican lawyers need to start filing lawsuits and getting injunctions right now on voter I.D., on signature verification, on all mail ballots, on election observers so we don’t have the election rigged again like it was in 2020,” Davis responded.

New polls have shown that while the Democrat Party once held strong voting ties among Black and Hispanic voters, they have now fallen short according to recent Gallup data. Over the past three years, the Democrats have lost nearly 20 points with Black Americans’ party preference and roughly just as much among adult Hispanic voters, the Gallup data stated.