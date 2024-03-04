Morgan Wallen Drops ‘Abbey Road Sessions’ One Year After His Last Surprise Album

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen released a series of videos Sunday including a couple of surprise new tracks that absolutely slap.

Exactly one year after Wallen surprised the world with his multi-record-breaking “One Thing At A Time,” he’s back at it with a series of songs recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London, England. Wallen dropped a total of seven songs, some we already know, and some new ones. One of the new songs is a cover of Nothing But Thieves’ song “Graveyard Whistling,” and it will rip your soul out.

Like many of Wallen’s most popular tracks, this seems like another hit in the making. But this is an extremely far cry from the simplicity of “Last Night.” In harsh contrast, “Graveyard Whistling” introduces us to a vocal range and ability that is sure to perpetuate Wallen’s long-running streak as the most popular artist in the country.

Next up we have “Lies, Lies, Lies” which Wallen first teased in an iHeartCoutry program director’s Instagram stories. The produced version of the track is definitely better than the acoustic live recording, but is definitely a calmer track than we were anticipating. And it’s fabulous!

Wallen then brings us back to some of his most popular hits, like “Thinking ‘Bout Me,” “Sunrise,” and “Everything I love.” The intimate recordings are definitely well-organized for the session, introducing us to a fresh new look at Wallen’s melodic ability since almost losing his voice forever in 2023.

“I Deserve A Drink” and “I Wrote The Book” round out the full session release, and seem to be setting Wallen up for another year of hits. (RELATED: Is Morgan Wallen’s Future In Comedy? You Tell Us After Watching This Commercial)

Along with dropping record after record in 2023, Wallen spent the year solidifying a slew of business deals with clothing brands, a drinks company and even revealed his own bar in Nashville, fully cementing Wallen as an eternal legend in the country music industry.

There’s no telling where Wallen will go in 2024, but it’s likely up. He’ll go back on tour in April through August, according to Billboard, and I’m so excited to see what happens after that!