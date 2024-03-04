Phoenix Suns Center Jusuf Nurkić Accomplishes Feat Not Done In 13 Years, Bashes Referees In Post-Game Interview

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić pulled down a record-breaking 31 rebounds in a loss Sunday but criticized referees for their lack of foul calls, according to ESPN.

Nurkić‘s 31 boards broke a Suns record for most in team history and is the most for any player in over a decade. The last time a player pulled down that many rebounds was in 2010, when then-Minnesota Timberwolves center Kevin Love had 31.

But Nurk was less interested in his feat and more concerned with what he viewed as unfair officiating.

“I don’t know, man. I’m just trying to do my role the best I can. But it’s kind of really messed up when you have 13 offensive rebounds and 16 shots then zero free throws,” Nurkic said. “As hard as I work, and I feel like [I’m] getting fouled as [much as] anybody in the league.

Jusuf Nurkic said the career-high 31 rebound, but said it doesn’t matter because #Suns lost. Called out the turnovers as Phoenix had 22 that resulted in 31 OKC points. He had 5 turnovers. Also puzzled he got 13 offensive rebounds, but didn’t take a FT. “At least one.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/iyDg71GctG — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 4, 2024

“It’s not really common sense,” the big man continued, lamenting his lack of free throw opportunities. “At least one. [To] not even have one? But I know it happens. I ain’t the first one, and I ain’t going to be the last, either, unfortunately.

His historic effort wasn't enough to stave off the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won the game 118-110, putting them in first place in the NBA's Western Conference.

There have only been four players with more than 30 rebounds in a game since 1996. Besides Love and Nurkić, Charles Barkley and Dikembe Mutombo also pulled it off in 1996.