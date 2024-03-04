Jacksonville Jaguars Wish Player A Happy Birthday, Ruthlessly Fire Him Hours Later

The Jacksonville Jaguars wished their workhorse defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi a happy birthday on Twitter Monday morning only to release him hours later, according to multiple sources.
“Happy birthday 94,” the Jaguars tweeted out with a picture of Fatukasi on Monday morning.
Happy birthday, 94! 🎉@FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/P0SyWYuZJB
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 4, 2024
But then, just a few hours later, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed that Jacksonville was cutting the 29-year-old, tweeting “Source: Jaguars are releasing defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi. The move saves $3.5M on the cap.”
Source: #Jaguars are releasing defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi.
The move saves $3.5M on the cap. pic.twitter.com/GMiEuQrUuc
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 4, 2024
Absolutely savage. Hopefully, this is just a case of a social media team having no coordination with the actual operators of the day-to-day ballclub because otherwise, that is one cold move. (RELATED: NFL Legend Tears Up During Retirement Speech As He Recounts Moment Coach Had ‘Huge Balls’)
Fatukasi was a major player in the Jags’ defense last year. He played nearly half the defensive snaps for the past two seasons.
Foley Fatukasi played an average of 43% of the snaps for the Jaguars the last two years.
That’s a lot of snaps to replace. This draft has a few guys up top that make sense. Can find depth.
— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 4, 2024
The NFL is a business and as such, business decisions will be made. Still, though, you gotta feel for this guy who just got probably the worst birthday present of his career. Happy birthday, buddy, find a new job!