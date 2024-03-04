Jacksonville Jaguars Wish Player A Happy Birthday, Ruthlessly Fire Him Hours Later

Source: #Jaguars are releasing defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi. The move saves $3.5M on the cap. pic.twitter.com/GMiEuQrUuc — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 4, 2024

Absolutely savage. Hopefully, this is just a case of a social media team having no coordination with the actual operators of the day-to-day ballclub because otherwise, that is one cold move. (RELATED: NFL Legend Tears Up During Retirement Speech As He Recounts Moment Coach Had ‘Huge Balls’)

Fatukasi was a major player in the Jags’ defense last year. He played nearly half the defensive snaps for the past two seasons.

Foley Fatukasi played an average of 43% of the snaps for the Jaguars the last two years. That’s a lot of snaps to replace. This draft has a few guys up top that make sense. Can find depth. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 4, 2024

The NFL is a business and as such, business decisions will be made. Still, though, you gotta feel for this guy who just got probably the worst birthday present of his career. Happy birthday, buddy, find a new job!