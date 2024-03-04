NFL Legend Jason Kelce Tears Up During Retirement Speech As He Recounts Moment Coach Doug Pederson Had ‘Huge Balls’

Legendary Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement in a monumental 40-minute press conference Monday, fighting through tears the whole time while delivering some hilarity.

Kelce, who spent his entire 13-year career with the Eagles, recounted the iconic “Philly Special” trick play that help the Eagles win Super Bowl LII in 2018.

“I won’t forget Nick Foles having the game of his life on the biggest stage possible and the biggest dick on the team going up to Doug Pederson and asking for the Philly Special. And Doug Pederson having the biggest balls in the stadium,” Kelce uttered, fighting through tears, “to say, ‘yeah, let’s do it.'”

"I'll never forget Nick Foles having the biggest dick on the team, calling for the Philly Special, and Doug Pederson having the biggest balls to say "Yeah, let's do it." -Jason Kelce

The “Philly Philly” call has been immortalized in NFL lore after a Mic’d Up clip from NFL Films shows then-Eagles QB Nick Foles, on fourth down, asking head coach Doug Pederson, “you want Philly Philly?”

Pederson pauses for a moment and says, “yeah, let’s do it.” (RELATED: Legendary NFL Center Jason Kelce Officially Retires)

The iconic play involves Foles feigning miscommunication, pretending he’s having trouble hearing his headset, at which point Kelce snaps the ball directly to the running back, who runs a reverse and pitches it to a tight end who then throws a touchdown to a wide open Foles, who the defense ignored.

Even as a fan of the Eagles’ massive rival New York Giants, I can’t help but to appreciate the magnitude of this play and the absolute chutzpah it took to call it in that moment. Kelce was 1000 percent correct when he said it took the biggest balls in the stadium to call it.