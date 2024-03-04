Editorial

NFL Legend Jason Kelce Tears Up During Retirement Speech As He Recounts Moment Coach Doug Pederson Had ‘Huge Balls’

BLOG
Jason Kelce Announces Retirement from the NFL

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Font Size:

Legendary Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement in a monumental 40-minute press conference Monday, fighting through tears the whole time while delivering some hilarity.

Kelce, who spent his entire 13-year career with the Eagles, recounted the iconic “Philly Special” trick play that help the Eagles win Super Bowl LII in 2018.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 04: Howie Roseman, executive vice president of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Jason Kelce shake hands following Kelce's retirement annoucement from the NFL at NovaCare Complex on March 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 04: Howie Roseman, executive vice president of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Jason Kelce shake hands following Kelce’s retirement annoucement from the NFL at NovaCare Complex on March 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

 

 

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Jason Kelce #62 after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Jason Kelce #62 after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“I won’t forget Nick Foles having the game of his life on the biggest stage possible and the biggest dick on the team going up to Doug Pederson and asking for the Philly Special. And Doug Pederson having the biggest balls in the stadium,” Kelce uttered, fighting through tears, “to say, ‘yeah, let’s do it.'”

The “Philly Philly” call has been immortalized in NFL lore after a Mic’d Up clip from NFL Films shows then-Eagles QB Nick Foles, on fourth down, asking head coach Doug Pederson, “you want Philly Philly?”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Tropy after his teams 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Tropy after his teams 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Pederson pauses for a moment and says, “yeah, let’s do it.” (RELATED: Legendary NFL Center Jason Kelce Officially Retires)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a second quarter touchdown reception from teammate Trey Burton against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a second quarter touchdown reception from teammate Trey Burton against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The iconic play involves Foles feigning miscommunication, pretending he’s having trouble hearing his headset, at which point Kelce snaps the ball directly to the running back, who runs a reverse and pitches it to a tight end who then throws a touchdown to a wide open Foles, who the defense ignored.

Even as a fan of the Eagles’ massive rival New York Giants, I can’t help but to appreciate the magnitude of this play and the absolute chutzpah it took to call it in that moment. Kelce was 1000 percent correct when he said it took the biggest balls in the stadium to call it.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his daughter Lily Foles and his head coach Doug Pederson after his 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his daughter Lily Foles and his head coach Doug Pederson after his 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images