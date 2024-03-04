‘No Labels’ Could Soon Have No Money As Donors Reportedly Question Third Party’s Viability

Several financial backers of centrist organization No Labels are questioning its potential third-party ticket’s viability as the 2024 election draws nearer, Politico reported Monday.

No Labels has been teasing a “unity ticket” for roughly a year as an alternative to both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, but has yet to make it official or pick a candidate. After former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia declined to run, multiple No Labels donors voiced concern to Politico over whether the group has waited too long to make a move, and questioned if they should continue to financially support it. (RELATED: Joe Manchin Reveals Whether He Will Run For President)

“No Labels just missed one heck of an opportunity to potentially be viable, and now I don’t know that they can be viable,” Jim Teague, a No Labels donor and the CEO of Enterprise GP, told Politico. “I don’t know who they can possibly get to run that would generate excitement that Joe Manchin would have generated.”

Teague also told the outlet that it’s “pretty doubtful” he will continue to financially support the nonprofit, which is not required to disclose its donors.

Texas businessman Murry Bowden, another donor of the centrist group, told the outlet that Manchin and Hogan’s respective decisions not to run for president serve as “a setback” for No Labels.

“Those types of people would have been good for them to be on the ticket, and if they had gotten both of them, it would have been great,” Bowden told Politico. “They’re out, so I’m not sure who’s up next, if anyone.”

Manchin announced in early November that he was retiring from the Senate, but decided against running for president on Feb. 16. Hogan launched a Senate run on Feb. 9 for the open seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland.

“Everyone’s antsy because they’re nervous because they hate the alternative,” another No Labels donor, granted anonymity to speak freely, told Politico. “No Labels doesn’t want to run someone just to say we ran someone.”

No Labels spokesperson Maryanne Martini told the outlet that it will decide “sometime after Super Tuesday” whether to run such a ticket, as well as which contenders will be on it.

Trump and Biden continue to rack up primary wins for their respective parties’ nominations. The former president is leading Biden by 2.3 points for a potential head-to-head rematch in the RealClearPolitics average.

There will likely be several other third-party candidates on the general election ballot in November, including independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “Justice for All Party” candidate Cornel West, Green Party candidate Jill Stein and a Libertarian Party candidate.

A source with direct knowledge of No Labels’ potential 2024 bid sympathized with those who have financially supported the group, adding that such a ticket would now likely have lesser-known candidates on it.

“I’d be pissed if I was a donor,” the source told Politico. “It’s like buying a ticket to see Taylor Swift, and you show up to see Madonna fall off the stage.”

No Labels did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

