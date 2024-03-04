Sarah Ferguson’s Team Issues Important Health Update

Sarah Ferguson’s representatives said Monday her medical team has given her “the best news she could have” at this stage.

The Duchess of York is “very relieved,” after learning her skin cancer has not spread. Ferguson was diagnosed with skin cancer in January, according to People. A friend close to the situation said Ferguson had further surgery around the edges of the site of the mole where her skin cancer was discovered. She also had a surgical procedure performed on her lymph nodes.

“Fortunately, they have turned out to be clear, ” her friend told People. She noted that although the health update is a positive one, Ferguson’s road to recovery continues, and the Duchess of York “will have to attend checkups every 12 weeks,” according to People.

This is Ferguson’s second cancer diagnosis. She was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer in June 2023.

Her team issued a formal statement when she discovered she was facing cancer once again.

“Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma,” the statement said, according to People.

Ferguson underwent a mastectomy, and proceeded with reconstructive surgery. Several moles were removed and analyzed by a dermatologist in tandem with her surgical procedure, according to People.

The Duchess thanked those who detected her illness at an early stage.

Ferguson is scheduled to travel to Melbourne, Australia, for Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne, the inaugural international edition of Global Citizen NOW, according to People. (RELATED: ‘We Are Heartbroken’: Gary Sinise Shares Devastating Life Update)

She sits as a co-chair of the summit that works to prevent poverty, and will be working alongside the likes of Hugh Jackman and Charlie Puth at the event, according to People.