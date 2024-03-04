Tyson Pedro Announces Retirement From UFC After Loss Because He’s Broke, Says He Might Have To ‘Rob Someone’

The American tax system is an absolute disgrace, here’s another example of that.

UFC fighter Tyson Pedro (Australia) took a loss Saturday night to an undefeated Vitor Petrino (Brazil), and after the defeat, he announced that he was retiring. However, it’s not because he doesn’t have any brawl left, but because he’s flat-out broke and isn’t seeing his family enough. The financial situation is what sticks out the most though.

After the fight, the 32-year-old Pedro laid his gloves down at the center of the Octagon, a common referral to retirement.

But at the post-fight press conference is when Pedro really set off some red flags.

“With the [tax] deductions and the loss of the fight tonight, I’m probably going to have to rob someone in the car park. … Who’s got the most on them?” said Pedro.

“With the (tax) deductions and the loss of the fight tonight, I’m probably going to have to rob someone in the car park. … Who’s got the most on them?” Tyson Pedro opens up about financial challenges following his #UFCVegas87 retirement. pic.twitter.com/sG1vePRUsF — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 3, 2024

The TKO and UFC deserve some blame for this as well for underpaying their fighters, especially considering TKO pulled in a whopping $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, but my biggest takeaway is what he said about taxes.

The United States government nonsensically taxes EVERYTHING (just to send it to Ukraine), and with Pedro probably still getting a more solid payday than most, you know good ol’ Uncle Sam took a good chunk out of it. And I know from personal experience, it’s hard to live out here with how high taxes are. If y’all only knew my financial situation…

What a disgrace, man. The American tax system makes it hard to make money, hell, just to live. It truly is sad. (RELATED: UNLV Football Coach Barry Odom Tries To Ride Bull To Raise Money For Program, Gets Absolutely Thrashed Instead)

ABOLISH THE IRS! TAXATION IS THEFT!