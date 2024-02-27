‘I’ll Beat His A** … Guaranteed’: Boxer Ryan Garcia Says He Would Utterly ‘Destroy’ UFC Champion Sean O’Malley

We’re getting closer and closer to that Oscar De La Hoya vs. Dana White fight.

While speaking in an interview on “The MMA Hour,” boxer Ryan Garcia said that he wants to face off against UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in a fight. And not just that, but Garcia said that he would “destroy” him. (RELATED: Oscar De La Hoya Wants To Fight Dana White — I’d Pay The $80 PPV Fee For This)

Garcia — currently sporting a 24-1 record with 20 knockouts on his boxing resume — has an upcoming bout April 20 against Devin Haney. However, he’s already looking forward to a potential battle with O’Malley, and has already “guaranteed” victory at that. And he wants to do all of this in the Octagon in a UFC fight. Yes, Sean’s world.

“I’ll beat his ass in MMA guaranteed,” said Garcia. “I’m a natural, you don’t understand. I’m a natural wrestler. I just beat my security that’s a wrestler, I beat him. I’m strong and I’ve got crazy conditioning.”

WATCH:

Ryan Garcia is confident he would beat Sean O’Malley in an MMA fight: “I’ll beat [O’Malley’s] a** in MMA guaranteed. I’m a natural wrestler, I just beat my security that’s a wrestler. I’m strong and I got crazy conditioning. I know I’m gonna knock him out in boxing, what is… pic.twitter.com/7G9woOfjk9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 26, 2024

Well, word got back to Sean, and he shot back dragon fire.

Oh, man. We might actually see this happen:

Oscar De La Hoya proposes a fight with Dana White in the co-main event of a Ryan Garcia vs. Sean O’Malley card 😳 ▶️ https://t.co/fh3Oa2ktaM #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/5DfxgfTVkp — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 26, 2024

Let’s get this all booked, Dana. This is pay-per-view magic.