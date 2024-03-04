Video Shows Police Surprise Alleged Burglar On Toilet, Make Arrest

Video of a police raid in Colorado last Thursday shows a burglary suspect literally being caught with his pants down, The National Desk reported.

A recording of an arrest by the Lakewood Police Department shows officers barge through a bathroom door and catch the burglary suspect sitting on the toilet with his pants down to his ankles, according to The National Desk.

“While we see a lot of things in the line of doody, we had no clue what awaited us this time!” department authorities posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. (RELATED: Hitler’s Toilet Seat Up For Auction After Year’s In Soldier’s House)

A burglary suspect was on the #toilet when police in #Colorado tracked him down and arrested him, authorities say. The incident, which occurred was caught on camera. ***READ THE STORY: https://t.co/G1Tzl9npu1 (🎥: @LakewoodPDCO) pic.twitter.com/p83tZZVJn4 — The National Desk (@TND) March 2, 2024

Video of the incident shows police carefully moving down a hallway before opening a door, seeing the man on the toilet and yelling, “Show me your hands.”

“I’m on the shitter, bro,” the suspect says. “I barely made it.”

After police order the suspect to stand, the video blurs out the man’s face and genitals.

The suspect, who police did not identify, was allegedly involved in a burglary and found with the help of drone teams, The National Desk reported.

“Overall great teamwork by our Patrol and Drone Teams,” authorities noted on X, praising the officers who made the arrest.

X users commented on the Lake Police Department’s post by noting, “prob not the 15min of fame he’d hoped for” and “Totally looks like an old COPS episode.” Another quipped, “Didn’t let him wipe first huh? Lol.”

The suspect, who was taken to jail “after pulling his pants up,” is currently facing second degree burglary charges, the police reported on X.