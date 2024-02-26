Video Shows Dramatic Moment Police Apprehend Murder Suspect Raad Almansoori

Police bodycam footage captured the moment that Arizona authorities apprehended a suspect wanted for the murder of a Queens, New York, prostitute, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Scottsdale police posted a video on Facebook that shows officers corner 26-year-old Raad Almansoori in a parking garage on Feb. 18, according to the New York Post. Almansoori was reportedly on a crime spree and still driving a sedan he carjacked the day before.

Authorities caught up with Almansoori in Arizona days after New York police claimed that he murdered 38-year-old escort and mother of two Denisse Oleas-Arancibia at the Soho 54 hotel in Queens on Feb. 7, according to the New York Post.

Oleas-Arancibia’s murder was allegedly the result of a dispute between the escort and Almansoori over how much time he had paid for, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Bodycam. Footage Shows Moment Cops Shoot Down Texas Mall Shooter)

Surveillance cameras reportedly caught the suspect as he left the hotel wearing the victim’s tights, since his pants were \ stained with blood after the deadly attack, according to the outlet.

After Almansoori was fingered as a person of interest in the murder case, he reportedly left for Arizona and, once there, undertook a week-long crime spree that saw him allegedly stab a woman before stealing her car in Phoenix on Feb. 17.

Almansoori’s alleged crimes continued the next day when he reportedly cornered a female McDonald’s employee in a bathroom stall in Surprise, Arizona, threatening her with a gun and stabbing her.

Scottsdale police reported that when Almansoori was taken into custody he confessed to the escort’s murder and the two violent Arizona attacks, according to the New York Post.

Although Almansoori is the primary suspect in Oleas-Arancibia’s murder case, he has not been officially charged because Maricopa County District Attorney Rachel Mitchell refuses to extradite him to New York, fearing that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg won’t keep the repeat offender locked up.

Almansoori is currently being held without bail at the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, according to the outlet.