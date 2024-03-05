Listen Up, Single Ladies — The World’s Best Museum Just Gave You The Perfect Strategy For Catching A Man

The British Museum allegedly posted the most based advertisement of all time Sunday, and it’ll make you want to book a visit immediately.

Apparently there’s an absolute legend working at the British Museum and running their social media, because a post shared on Sunday about the institution’s new Roman Army exhibit is possibly the best thing I’ve seen since the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s entire page.

“Girlies if you’re single and looking for a man, this is your sign to go to the British Museum’s new exhibition [Life in the Roman Army] and walk around looking confused … you’re welcome x.” The “x” at the end of the caption is a traditional British text sign for a kiss, for all our American readers.

But let’s be honest, you’ve stopped reading and you’re already booking your trip to Blighty after seeing this marketing campaign, aren’t you?

The British Museum’s social media expert clearly keeps up with pop culture, and is playing off the idea that men spend an extraordinary amount of time thinking about the Roman Empire. At the same time, women are often told to go and stand in a Home Depot or other type of hardware store and “look confused” in order to attract a male companion who can help them with their home design and filling the gap in their hearts.

Whoever runs the British Museum’s socials need an award for managing to combine these two highly prominent trends in modern sociology into a hilarious joke for everyone to enjoy. Well, almost everyone. (RELATED: Department Of Wildlife Conservation Absolutely Rips Taylor Swift Over Travis Kelce)

Like in all instances of fun, there is always a sponge who had a total meltdown when they clearly don’t understand the joke. In this case, it’s someone called Dr. Claire Millington who shared a screenshot of the Instagram story to her personal Twitter under the caption “unrelenting fascist imagery and sexism dolloped on top. This is the [British Museum’s] insta today.”

Unrelenting fascist imagery and sexism dolloped on top. This is the BM’s insta today. pic.twitter.com/VSqqWLfZlR — Dr Claire Millington (@Claire_M) March 3, 2024

The Daily Caller contacted Millington to double check that she wasn’t also joking in her post (sometimes British humor can be almost too-dry). I mean, can you imagine if she’s being serious? How boring and anti-fun do you have to be to write something like this in response to what is clearly fun marketing tactic?

And imagine calling yourself an archaeologist and thinking the existence of the Romans is “fascist imagery.” Cringe! Also, saying that it’s sexist for women to go out and try to find a man, no matter the location … is sexist. (RELATED: A 27,000-Year-Old Pyramid Is Causing Much Debate For Big Archaeology)

We contacted the British Museum to see if they had any comment as well. We also just wanted to congratulate them on keeping up with the times and having a great social media team.