Champion Boxer Ryan Garcia Claims ‘Elites’ Tied Him Down And Forced Him To Watch Child Rape In Bohemian Grove

Pro boxer Ryan Garcia made a stunning accusation, claiming unnamed elites tied him down and forced him to watch them rape children at the infamous Bohemian Grove, he claimed in a Monday night Twitter Spaces appearance.

“Bro I don’t give a fuck bro. They held me down, they made me watch little kids get raped, I don’t give a fuck anymore,” Garcia told Andrew Tate in a Twitter Space.

“Where?” Tate asked.

“Bro they fucking took me to the fucking woods bro and they fucking tied… I’m not fucking joking bro I have fucking proof bro I don’t give a fuck. Bro I’ll fucking show you every fucking video you could ever believe. Bohemian Grove is real,” Garcia claimed in a profanity-laced tirade.

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia told Andrew Tate in an X Spaces that he was held down, tied up and forced to watch the rape of children in the woods. He said the higher elites are behind this, he has proof including video evidence, and that Bohemian Grove is real. He also said… pic.twitter.com/9eNQ4Hmknv — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) March 5, 2024

Garcia may be in the midst of some sort of mental health crisis as he’s been spending the past few days posting increasingly erratic messages to Twitter.

“I’m not in possession of my phone, I can’t get access to my Instagram, my cards are locked, and I’m just being real… you know, I’m being real taken advantage,” Garcia said in a strange video posted to his Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“I personally wanted just to send out a video to the people that love me and my fans, to my family that’s concerned, that I’m ok. I’m not dead. I believe in Jesus. All those are lies. And… you know, they tried to put me in jail, they’re blocking my cards, I can’t access my money. Nobody’s hitting me back. I don’t know what’s going on but, uh… just know I’m okay,” Garcia concluded.

Clearing things up pic.twitter.com/nVapB4EuwG — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 4, 2024

I’ll be honest, this is a tough one for me to believe. It’s not that I don’t believe there are elites who rape children in America because there absolutely are and the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases have proven such. But Garcia’s manic behavior leading up to these allegations and that he has yet to provide a shred of evidence lead me to be highly skeptical.

In my experience, people who are telling the truth don’t have to say “fuck” and “fucking” for every other word.

Garcia did allude to his declining mental state in his rant.

“Yes I fucking lost it, they’re raping little kids.”

“Who?” Tate asked him.

“You know the higher elites, bro. You already know who they are,” Garcia claimed. (RELATED: Boxer Ryan Garcia Shares News Of Second Child With Wife’s Birth … Then Drops Divorce Bombshell)

Tate continued to press Garcia, imploring him to be more transparent about what he was saying. Garcia simply kept repeating what he’s been saying and claiming he would release more concrete information “at the right time.”

It does seem like he’s going through some sort of episode if you ask me. But these days I don’t rule anything out. If he’s serious about these claims we should get evidence. Names and faces ASAP. Child rape is not a joke.