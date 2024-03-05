Comedian Hamish Blake Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Receiving Frightening Diagnosis

Comedian Hamish Blake posted a selfie to his Instagram story Tuesday informing fans he had to undergo emergency surgery following a cancer scare.

Blake showed his 1.2 million followers a close-up photograph of his forehead and said he had to have skin cancer removed, which left him with five stitches above his right eye. “Got a mini facelift,” he joked. “I’m doing the other side in a few weeks.” The TV Host then explained the real reason he had to undergo the procedure and advised fans to keep on top of their skin health.

“Ok, not really. This is my reminder to anyone who needs it (i.e. everyone) to get your skin checked every six months,” he wrote across another selfie that showed his battle wound.

The Australian comic and host of “Lego Masters Australia” assured his fans that he was on the mend and that he was going to be ok, but he made sure to note the seriousness of the disease. He noted that that going through this health scare was a wake-up call and he encouraged everyone else to play a more active role in ensuring their skin health is monitored, according to News.au.com

“By the way, everything totally fine, but glad she got caught very early,” he said to his fans.

There were no previous indications on Blake’s social media that suggested anything was wrong, and it’s not entirely clear when he received his skin cancer diagnosis.

The famous comedian didn’t inform fans about any upcoming procedures. (RELATED: Sarah Ferguson’s Team Issues Important Health Update)

His most recent posts that were shared ahead of this health update were of his family and showcased his involvement in a recent multisport race.